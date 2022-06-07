<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Widow wants to redo her husband's obituary a year later

DEAR ABBY: I am writing regarding my husband's obituary. He died suddenly a year ago. Because of shock, anxiety and pressure to get his obit into the newspaper before the weekend, I rushed it. I had never written an obituary before. My dear sister-in-law helped me, and we finally finished it at 4 a.m. Since then, I have been unhappy and uncomfortable with it. It wasn't thorough or personal or loving. It was "just the facts," and I have always wanted to redo it. I also included some things I regret. What are your thoughts on my revamping and re-submitting another version to the area newspaper his obituary appeared in?

— REDO IN THE EAST

DEAR REDO: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. Contact the newspaper and ask that question. I have seen "In Memoriam" items published long after the deceased has been buried. If you feel it would comfort you, it couldn't hurt to ask.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

