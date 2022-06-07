Widow wants to redo her husband's obituary a year later

DEAR ABBY: I am writing regarding my husband's obituary. He died suddenly a year ago. Because of shock, anxiety and pressure to get his obit into the newspaper before the weekend, I rushed it. I had never written an obituary before. My dear sister-in-law helped me, and we finally finished it at 4 a.m. Since then, I have been unhappy and uncomfortable with it. It wasn't thorough or personal or loving. It was "just the facts," and I have always wanted to redo it. I also included some things I regret. What are your thoughts on my revamping and re-submitting another version to the area newspaper his obituary appeared in?
— REDO IN THE EAST
DEAR REDO: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. Contact the newspaper and ask that question. I have seen "In Memoriam" items published long after the deceased has been buried. If you feel it would comfort you, it couldn't hurt to ask.