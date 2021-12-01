DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were married 10 years and in our 40s when he passed away three years ago. His wishes were that his ashes be split — half to me, and half to be buried with his mom in another state. I want to go there by myself and take care of it without notifying his family, so I won't have to go through another "funeral."
I haven't spoken to his family members in that state since the funeral. I did speak with his sister — once — during the past year (we live in the same city), when I dropped off some of her family's things that my husband had. Can I just go and take care of it? Must I inform the family? I would much prefer just going to the cemetery and then coming right back home.
— YOUNG WIDOW IN NEW YORK
DEAR YOUNG WIDOW: Contact the owners of the cemetery and ask this question. If your husband's family owns the plot in which their mother is buried, you may need their permission to open her grave and add your husband's ashes. If you do not wish to have "another funeral," it is, of course, your prerogative, but I doubt you can slip this past them.