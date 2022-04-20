<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Widower interested in much younger neighbor

DEAR ABBY: I'm 69 and a retired military man. My wife passed away almost two years ago. I'm very fond of a single neighbor who is 30 and has two children. She has been inviting me for supper at her house at least three times a week and when I leave, we hug. I'd like to kiss her but I don't know if I should ask first or tell her I'm getting attached to her. How do I find out if she has feelings for me?

— PUZZLED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR PUZZLED: A way to do that would be to say, "I'd like to kiss you. How do you feel about that?" Then be prepared for the answer either way.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

