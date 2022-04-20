Widower interested in much younger neighbor

DEAR ABBY: I'm 69 and a retired military man. My wife passed away almost two years ago. I'm very fond of a single neighbor who is 30 and has two children. She has been inviting me for supper at her house at least three times a week and when I leave, we hug. I'd like to kiss her but I don't know if I should ask first or tell her I'm getting attached to her. How do I find out if she has feelings for me?
— PUZZLED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR PUZZLED: A way to do that would be to say, "I'd like to kiss you. How do you feel about that?" Then be prepared for the answer either way.