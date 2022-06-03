<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Wife confused when her husband morphs into his dad

DEAR ABBY: My husband did not have a close relationship with his parents. Now that they are both dead, he emulates them — wearing suspenders like his dad, drinking beer in the garage, having a TV in every room. His screen savers are of "Dad." What's the deal?

— PERPLEXED WIFE IN UTAH

DEAR WIFE: I think you should gently ask your husband that question. He may not realize that he is modeling his father's behavior. It may be a safe way to maintain a connection to dear old Dad, or proof that a behavioral influence can travel from generation to generation, but don't make a problem where there isn't one.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

