Wife confused when her husband morphs into his dad

DEAR ABBY: My husband did not have a close relationship with his parents. Now that they are both dead, he emulates them — wearing suspenders like his dad, drinking beer in the garage, having a TV in every room. His screen savers are of "Dad." What's the deal?
— PERPLEXED WIFE IN UTAH
DEAR WIFE: I think you should gently ask your husband that question. He may not realize that he is modeling his father's behavior. It may be a safe way to maintain a connection to dear old Dad, or proof that a behavioral influence can travel from generation to generation, but don't make a problem where there isn't one.