Wife fed up with husband's flea market "junk" habit

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 17 years and live in an older house we are slowly trying to update and remodel. One of my major issues is that every Sunday he likes to go to flea markets, where he spends at least $100 for "art," which I might describe as junk. It's all over the house we are trying to fix. How do I get him to stop wasting money on this?
— UP TO MY ELBOWS IN ILLINOIS
DEAR UP: There are flea markets, and then there are estate sales. They are not the same thing. Some real treasures can be found at estate sales because the sellers (often the next generation) do not realize the value of what they are getting rid of. It might be worth your while to ask your husband if the two of you can go to a few estate sales together, and buy only items you both can agree on. It's worth a try.