<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Wife frustrated with husband's tendency to interrupt or shut her down

DEAR ABBY: My spouse "cancels" me, and I am no longer willing to accept feeling devalued. There has been a serious communication breakdown. Mid-sentence of almost any topic of conversation I begin, he interrupts me with, "I know already," "You take too long" or, "I'm busy." Another response is typically, "I've got work to do," when, in fact, he is reading the newspaper or just getting a cup of coffee. How do I convince my spouse this is detrimental to our relationship, or is getting through to him even possible?

— WOMAN WHO DOES NOT MATTER

DEAR WOMAN: What one does in a situation like this is tell the spouse the current situation is not tolerable, and suggest counseling to save your marriage. If your spouse then refuses, you must decide whether to move on, because your assessment of your relationship is correct.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all