Wife frustrated with husband's tendency to interrupt or shut her down

DEAR ABBY: My spouse "cancels" me, and I am no longer willing to accept feeling devalued. There has been a serious communication breakdown. Mid-sentence of almost any topic of conversation I begin, he interrupts me with, "I know already," "You take too long" or, "I'm busy." Another response is typically, "I've got work to do," when, in fact, he is reading the newspaper or just getting a cup of coffee. How do I convince my spouse this is detrimental to our relationship, or is getting through to him even possible?
— WOMAN WHO DOES NOT MATTER
DEAR WOMAN: What one does in a situation like this is tell the spouse the current situation is not tolerable, and suggest counseling to save your marriage. If your spouse then refuses, you must decide whether to move on, because your assessment of your relationship is correct.