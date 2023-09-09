DEAR ABBY: My in-laws constantly invite themselves to stay at our home. Hubby's mom has a rule that guests strip their beds the morning they leave. This is something I don't, as the hostess, want them to do. They know it, but give me constant grief about it. Recently, my sister-in-law went ahead and stripped the sheets. I didn't realize it until after they left. It made me feel disrespected.
What should I do about them mowing over my boundary? (Hubs sides with them, but frankly, he is a momma's boy). What do I say next time the cheapos (oops, the "thrifty travelers") ask to stay? By the way, I have never stayed in their home.
— TRAMPLED BOUNDARY
DEAR TRAMPLED: I don't blame you for being annoyed. It is time to have a talk with your sister-in-law to explain how offended you were that she disregarded your wishes when she visited. Tell her it made you feel disrespected, and that if it happens again, you'd prefer she stay elsewhere. She may not like it, but it's your turf, your rules.