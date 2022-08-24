Wife keeps bringing up husband's past affair

DEAR ABBY: I have known my husband my whole life. We have been married 20 years and have three teenage children. Last year, I caught him cheating. Turned out he had been with someone for seven years. Our children and I were devastated, and he swore up and down he’d never do it again.
I am occasionally triggered by things I see, things he says or does, or things I know he has done with her. When it happens, I usually bring up the affair again. He can’t stand that I do. He says we have to put it in the past. I told him this may be easy for him to do, but I’m not that kind of person. I tend to dwell on things.
We have been to marriage counseling, and I was grateful for that because he was always against it. It helped somewhat. I need to know how to stop bringing up these matters because it is ruining my health and our marriage. I love him very much.
One more point: I’m insecure because he is in the military and due to be deployed for a year. I’m afraid he may go online and start talking to someone. He swears he won’t do this to me again and he’s so sorry for what he did. Please advise.
— TOTALLY LOST IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR TOTALLY LOST: I’m glad counseling helped you and your husband through the rough patch. Now it’s time for some more — for YOU, to help you cope with your insecurity issues.
Making yourself crazy over what he “might” do during his year of deployment isn’t helping you or the state of your marriage. You have to make a decision about whether to trust your husband — and then proceed from there.