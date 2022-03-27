Wife looking for friends outside her husband's drinking buddies

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I were dating, I knew he liked to drink. At the time, I wasn't bothered by it because I would hang out with my friends while he was drinking with his. However, since we married and moved to his hometown, our different attitudes about social drinking are pulling us apart.
Almost all of his friends and family — even church family — are big social drinkers. I'm always invited to go out with everyone, but it inevitably leaves me feeling left out and uncomfortable. Although they mean well, people continuously insist that I should "have a little something to take the edge off," and it has become frustrating.
I'm tempted to look for new friends outside of my husband's group, but I'm afraid if I do it will pull us further apart. It seems absurd to me to drink just to fit in with everyone here in small-town America. Do you have any suggestions about how to improve this situation?
— NO FAN OF DRINKING IN WISCONSIN
DEAR NO FAN: Yes, I do. Start looking for other social activities in your community. See if any of them interest you, and if some do, invite your husband to join you. It seems only fair that if you socialize with him and the drinking crowd that he should be willing to do the same for you.