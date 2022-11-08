Wife of husband who is losing his hearing tired of his denial

DEAR ABBY: My husband is hard of hearing. No matter what I ask of him or when we have a conversation, he denies I ever spoke to him, asked him to do anything, etc. When I suggest that he may have a hearing problem and should see a doctor, he becomes angry, belligerent and denies there's anything wrong with him.
Our marriage has turned into one big fight. I have asked him to say, "I didn't hear you. Could you repeat that?" when he doesn't hear me, but that hasn't worked. He still flat-out denies that I said anything to him. If I don't hear him clearly, I ask him to repeat what I didn't hear. How can I convince him that he needs a hearing aid before these fights end our marriage?
— ON DEAF EARS IN WEST VIRGINIA
DEAR O.D.E.: This is a problem you both should discuss with your husband's doctor, preferably before his next physical. Sadly, his denial is shared by many who equate hearing loss with something to be embarrassed about. I can suggest a "Band-Aid" in the meantime, but without intervention, your husband's problem will progress, and he will find himself increasingly socially isolated. For now, if you want his attention, TOUCH HIS ARM OR SHOULDER before asking him a question. That way he will have to pay attention.