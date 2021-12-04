DEAR ABBY: I've been married to my husband, "Asher," for 20 years, and during our marriage, I have always been the person who plans and throws birthday parties, including his. I gave him a large surprise party for his 40th birthday.
Abby, this whole time, nobody has thrown me a party or planned a celebration centered on me. I'm lucky to get a last-minute, store-bought cake and a dinner out on my birthday. Our 50th birthdays are coming up in a few months, and friends and family are asking what I'm planning for him, but nobody says anything about mine.
I resent that these people, including Asher, take me for granted, and I'm considering digging in my heels on party planning this time around. I have told Asher that maybe it's about time somebody planned ME a party, but he doesn't seem to get it. Have you any advice for me? I like a nice celebration, but I'm tired of being the one doing all the work without reciprocation.
— PARTY GIRL IN THE SOUTH
DEAR PARTY GIRL: While you can't control how other people behave, there is nothing wrong with enlisting some "help" in your planning. Express your feelings (again) to your self-involved husband and also to the friends and relatives who have enjoyed your hospitality for so long without reciprocating. Plan the party for Asher, and if your birthday is again ignored, plan something special you might like with your closest friends — preferably, out of town — and follow through. I think you are entitled, don't you?