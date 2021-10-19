DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married a year and a half, although we've been together off and on for more than 13 years. I sometimes get the feeling that he married me only because he was tired of being alone. He often compares me to his late wife, and he always commemorates both her birthday and the day she passed away.
What I have a problem with is, every year he posts happy birthday, and her name, on Facebook, but he never mentions my name on Facebook. Should I bring this up to him or just let him continue?
— Current Wife in Texas
DEAR CURRENT WIFE: The basis of a solid marriage is communication. By all means bring it up — all of it — and tell him how it makes you feel. He may be trying to keep his late wife's memory alive by wishing her happy birthday on Facebook, but as far as Facebook's reach may be, I'm pretty sure the messages don't reach the great beyond. That he would mention her birthday and not yours is insensitive. And comparing you to her, unless the comparison is favorable, is more of the same.