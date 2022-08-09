<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Wife worries she'll be on the hook to plan the funeral of husband she despises

DEAR ABBY: We are a couple, married for 46 years. Of course, one of us will be passing on in the future. If my husband goes first, I'm unsure about how to handle any services for him. He has narcissistic personality disorder and, over the course of our marriage, he has made my life a living hell. I have grown to despise him.

I need to be respectful of his children and friends. Only a few close women friends know the situation. I want to have a proper remembrance for them that won't involve too much of my presence. He will be cremated per his request. Can you suggest how I should handle this?

— CAREFUL IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR CAREFUL: Discuss this with the person who will officiate at the memorial service when the time comes. Be as active a participant as you would like. Leaving the eulogizing to the people who loved him  his friends and children  is your privilege.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

