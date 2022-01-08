DEAR ABBY: My wife is very protective of our dog, "Spencer." I agree with her that Spencer should not receive table food. Yesterday, my wife put a large pile of dog vomit on my desk. She said it "proves" I have been feeding Spencer. Her accusation is not true.
I may have done some peculiar things in my time, but I have never put vomit on someone's desk. How should I respond?
— FLABBERGASTED IN IOWA
DEAR FLABBERGASTED: There can be various reasons for a dog having an upset stomach besides having consumed table scraps. Spencer should be checked by a veterinarian to be sure there isn't something else going on. As to your wife putting vomit on your desk, well, since you asked — I wouldn't blame you if you made it plain that SHE is in the doghouse.