Wife's halitosis is a big problem

DEAR ABBY: I need help! I don't know how to tell my wife of 21 years that her breath smells awful. I really miss our passionate kissing. I just can't get past the smell of her breath. How can I tell her without hurting her feelings?
— AT ARM'S LENGTH IN LOUISIANA
DEAR AT ARM'S LENGTH: For the sake of your marriage, speak up. Telling someone their breath is "strong" should not cause embarrassment. (I would certainly want to know!) There can be more than one reason for halitosis. Could it be her diet? Is she drinking enough water? Does she need to make an appointment with her dentist for a checkup? If none of those things helps, she should consult her physician to make sure her bad breath isn't a symptom of something serious.