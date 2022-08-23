Woman about to marry a man who spends it all on mom

DEAR ABBY: My fiancé and I have a child together. I’m 31, and he’s 16 years older. Sometimes I don’t know if our relationship will work out in the long run because he’s so stubborn and set in his ways. I’m more laid-back and easygoing.
What is bothering me the most right now is his mother constantly asks him for money. It’s not just for little things; it’s for roof and furnace repair and problems with her water heater, washer/dryer, stove and A/C. She’s married, and her husband works. He should be able to provide her with the things they need for their house.
It’s not like my fiancé is rich. He isn’t. I have tried talking to him about it, but it just ends up in an explosive argument. It’s like, why should I even try to save for our family’s future and the things we need for our house if he’s going to keep giving it to his mother every time she asks? Please help.
— ALL FOR MAMA
DEAR ALL: You wrote that YOU are trying to save for your family’s future. Is your fiancé giving his mother money that you have been earning, or is it his? If it is his, he can do with it as he pleases — at least until after the wedding. If he is fiscally responsible, he should also be trying to save for the future.
However, if he isn’t, recognize that the pattern he has established may not be a sound one for you and your child, and plan accordingly.