Woman afraid when older husband speeds while driving

DEAR ABBY: I'm married to a wonderful man, but his driving is very stressful for me. He usually drives 10 to 30 miles over the speed limit. Sometimes, he'll approach a turn that's marked 25 doing 48. His car has a large digital readout of the speed, and I can easily see it. If I say anything he gets very angry, and as he's getting older — mid-70s — his reaction time isn't optimal. Help! I don't know what to do.
— STRESSED SPOUSE IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR SPOUSE: I can think of several things you can do: Stop looking at the speedometer, sit in the back seat, close your eyes and pray — or drive yourself.