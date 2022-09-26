<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman anxious handyman uses her bathroom

DEAR ABBY: I have a handyman doing work on my home. I noticed that when he uses the bathroom, he is in there a while and going number two. My anxiety levels are through the roof. Do I tell him anything, and what should I say?

— NERVOUS LADY IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR LADY: May I share a truism? When we gotta go, we gotta go. If your handyman leaves the bathroom in the same condition when he exits as when he goes in there, you have nothing to be "anxious" about. Be gracious, and when you need a handyman there will always be someone willing to help you.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

