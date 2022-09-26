Woman anxious handyman uses her bathroom

DEAR ABBY: I have a handyman doing work on my home. I noticed that when he uses the bathroom, he is in there a while and going number two. My anxiety levels are through the roof. Do I tell him anything, and what should I say?
— NERVOUS LADY IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR LADY: May I share a truism? When we gotta go, we gotta go. If your handyman leaves the bathroom in the same condition when he exits as when he goes in there, you have nothing to be "anxious" about. Be gracious, and when you need a handyman there will always be someone willing to help you.