DEAR ABBY

Woman calls boyfriend by late boyfriend's name

DEAR ABBY: My wife passed more than a year ago, and I am seeing a lady whose husband died five years ago. "Helen" had been going out with her boyfriend, "Harry," for two years, but he recently developed cancer and passed away.

We have grown close, but I have a problem. When we are in a romantic situation, Helen will call me "Harry." When it happens, it's upsetting, and I get defensive. I have a really hard time dealing with being called her last boyfriend's name. Sometimes I think I should walk away. What should I do?

— MISIDENTIFIED IN FLORIDA

DEAR MISIDENTIFIED: If you care about Helen, recognize that she spent two years with dear, departed Harry, and stop taking it personally if she slips and calls you by his name once in a while. It's normal, and with time, it will stop happening.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

