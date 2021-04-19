DEAR ABBY: I broke things off with my ex-husband back in 2011. His dad passed away in 2013, and I have just learned that his mother died two months ago. I heard through the wife of his friend that he didn't take it well, so I sent him a sympathy card with my phone number in case he wanted to talk.
Today I found out that he eats only one meal a day or just has one of those shakes. He insisted he's fine, but I don't think so. It sounds like he's still not handling it well. I'm worried that he's going to waste away.
We live in the same state but in two different cities. I still love him, and I'm trying to help him. How can I do that?
-- Worried ex in Ohio
DEAR EX: Does your ex have relatives who live closer to him than you do? If so, contact them and express your concerns so perhaps they can check on him. However, if he doesn't, consider looking in on him yourself. If you do, it may not only ease your mind but also resuscitate your relationship, if he is open to a reconciliation.