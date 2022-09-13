Woman dating married man in limbo while waiting for his divorce

DEAR ABBY: Over the last year and a half, I've been in a relationship with someone I have known for a lifetime. He's married but working on getting a divorce. He has promised we will do things together once everything is settled. There have been several recent deaths in his family, including a grandchild who was killed by a drunk driver.
Until a week ago we talked daily, when he told me he needed some time to think and get everything straight. I offered to return the things of his that I have. He said not to, and repeated that he just needed some time. His family has leaned on him for years. I'm sure he is overwhelmed. Should I wait and see what's next or mend my heart and move on?
— STANDING BY IN THE EAST
DEAR STANDING BY: As you are probably aware, I have printed many letters from women who were strung along far longer than two years. Back off. Give him six months to get his head and his life straight and to get that divorce filed. If nothing has changed by then, you will have devoted only two years of your life to the affair, and you should move on.