Woman disgruntled when expensive baby gift is sold after stillbirth

DEAR ABBY: Last year a friend of mine had a baby shower, which I attended, and I bought her an expensive gift. Shortly after, her baby was, unfortunately, stillborn. Rather than return the gifts or save them for a future child, my friend sold them on an online virtual yard sale. I was upset because I had spent a lot of money and, had she returned the item, I could've used it because I was pregnant. Needless to say, I didn't tell her how I felt.
Now, one year later, she's pregnant again. Honestly, I'm happy for her, but she's having another baby shower. What would be the rule of etiquette here? I want to go, but I don't feel I should have to buy her another gift.
— UPSET IN THE EAST
DEAR UPSET: It's regrettable that the gifts from the first pregnancy weren't returned to the givers or kept for a future pregnancy, but chances are that your friend was an emotional wreck after having lost her baby, and she wasn't thinking straight. If you plan to attend this shower, you should absolutely bring a gift.
A side note: While reading your letter, I recalled that although the practice is well-entrenched here, not all cultures have baby showers before a child is born. In China, Egypt and France, the celebration is held after the birth. And in Ireland, Russia and Japan, it's considered bad luck to have a baby shower before the baby arrives.