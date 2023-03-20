<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Woman does not want to become parent to husband's nephew

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for 10 years. Last year, his brother's baby mama died, and we are stuck raising his brother's 11-year-old son. I told my husband I don't want to do this, but he refuses to listen. My youngest child is 28 years old. I think he is choosing this over our marriage. Advice?

— POST-PARENT IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR POST-PARENT: This should not have been a unilateral decision. Why isn't the boy's father prepared to raise his son? Are there other relatives, such as your in-laws, who could step in? If your husband is dead set on going forward over your objection, make clear in advance that because you have raised your children, HE will be doing the heavy lifting  cooking, laundry, homework supervision, school conferences, etc., for his nephew  and not you. That poor boy deserves to be raised in a loving and welcoming home, so please make an effort to be kind to him.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all