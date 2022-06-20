Woman doesn't know how to forgive woman her husband cheated with

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 32 years. Back in the mid-1990s, my husband cheated on me. A little over a year ago the woman he cheated with reached out to me via social media to apologize. She said she is now sober, has found religion and is trying to mend her wrongdoings. I never responded to her because I didn't know what to say. I don't hate her, but in my mind, if I say I forgive you, it's like I'm agreeing with what she did — and I don't. How do you tell someone you don't forgive them?
— APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED
DEAR A.N.A.: Nothing requires you to say anything to the woman. However, if you decide to break your silence, the comment you made in your letter, "I don't hate you, but in my mind, if I say I forgive you, it's like I'm agreeing with what you did — and I don't," would suffice. It's succinct, polite and conveys your feelings accurately. But don't hold onto the grudge, because it is not healthy — for you.