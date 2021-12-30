Woman doesn't like being around husband when he drinks

DEAR ABBY: My husband's personality changes completely when he drinks, and not for the better. He brags, repeats himself and presents in a way that's annoying and embarrassing. His alcohol personality will never change — it is who he is. He's been like this for the entire 13 years I've been with him.
He drinks two to three times a week, at most, and says I "overreact" to his personality change. He tells me I shouldn't get so frustrated, but I don't want to be around my husband when he drinks. Can you advise me how to live with him when he's drunk? By the way, it doesn't take much for him to get this way — three beers. Could he be having a reaction to the alcohol?
— FED UP IN SAN DIEGO
DEAR FED UP: That's possible. Some individuals are more sensitive to alcohol than others. Whether it takes three beers or simply sniffing a cork to get your husband loaded, his drinking is causing a problem in your marriage.
It's time for you to locate a chapter of Al-Anon (al-anon.org) and attend some of the meetings. This organization was created decades ago to help the friends and family members of people who have an alcohol problem — which your husband definitely has. You are far from alone in having this problem, which you will realize once you get there. Please don't wait. Your reaction to his personality change is understandable.