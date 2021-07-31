DEAR ABBY: My sister is the worship leader at our church, but I sometimes fill in for her. When I do, I receive a lot of compliments in the form of comparing the two of us. For example, "Your sister is great, but I like it better when you sing." It makes me uncomfortable because I want us both to do well in life. I have no desire to outshine my sister. How can I correct this when it happens without shaming the person?
— Embarrassed in Aurora
DEAR EMBARRASSED: Make a list of things your sister does better than you in her capacity as worship leader. Then respond to the compliment by saying, "Thanks for the kind words, but my sister is better than I am at ...", and mention several of them.