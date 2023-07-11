<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman embarrassed by husband's loud sneezes

DEAR ABBY: My husband sneezes really loud and it's kind of embarrassing. What should I do about this? I told him he should see a doctor because it happens a lot.

— MARRIED TO A NOISEMAKER

DEAR MARRIED: People sneeze for various reasons, not all of them allergy-related. Your husband should discuss it with his doctor because the solution could be something simple. If he's unwilling, then earplugs might be the simplest solution — for you — if you can grab them when he starts going "Aaaaa ..." before the "choo" escapes.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

