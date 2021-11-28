DEAR ABBY: My husband of 42 years wanted to move to the Northwest. We initially fell in love with it and lived there for four years. I found work, made friends and enjoyed myself immensely. My husband kept traveling back to Southern California for work, and decided he no longer wanted to live up north. I protested, but he didn't want to hear it, so we moved back down again.
Now, after the pandemic year and having lived in our home less than two years, he wants to move back to the Northwest because "it's too hot, too crowded, etc., here." I gave him my opinion, and a huge fight ensued. I never wanted to move back south, but he was belligerently insistent. I'm not sure what to think anymore. Any advice?
— NORTH VS. SOUTH
DEAR N. VS. S.: Your husband appears to rule the roost. Moving is challenging, particularly if you're stuck with the responsibility of packing up your household. Frankly, I am more concerned about the fact that he's unwilling to listen to your concerns than about the inconvenience, but after all these years, I'm not sure that's fixable.
On the plus side, you stated that you "loved" living in the Northwest, found work you enjoyed and made friends. If you return to the area in which you were living, you may be able to renew those relationships, so concentrate on the positive. If your husband flip-flops again, you can then decide whether to live separately in the location of your choice.