Woman feels friend puts her on the backburner

DEAR ABBY: I have a best friend of 15 years. (We even got matching tattoos.) However, I feel like I'm always put on the back burner. I'm easygoing, so maybe she feels she doesn't need to be a good friend in return? I understand we all have busy lives, but there are 24 hours in a day and seven days in a week. It doesn't take but a minute to send a text to ask how I'm doing. Am I being unrealistic for wanting a friendship that goes both ways?
— LOST IN A FRIENDSHIP
DEAR LOST: It is only unrealistic if you have spoken to your longtime friend about how you feel (15 years late) and she's unwilling to expend a little more effort in your direction. I recommend you have that long-overdue conversation with her and let her know what your needs are.