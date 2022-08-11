<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman feels friend puts her on the backburner

DEAR ABBY: I have a best friend of 15 years. (We even got matching tattoos.) However, I feel like I'm always put on the back burner. I'm easygoing, so maybe she feels she doesn't need to be a good friend in return? I understand we all have busy lives, but there are 24 hours in a day and seven days in a week. It doesn't take but a minute to send a text to ask how I'm doing. Am I being unrealistic for wanting a friendship that goes both ways?

— LOST IN A FRIENDSHIP

DEAR LOST: It is only unrealistic if you have spoken to your longtime friend about how you feel (15 years late) and she's unwilling to expend a little more effort in your direction. I recommend you have that long-overdue conversation with her and let her know what your needs are.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

