DEAR ABBY: My husband will not do things unless I "remind" him. He has a medical issue and experiences painful symptoms if he forgets to take the medication his doctor prescribed. He'll then have a flare-up, take his medicine and not take it again until another flare-up happens.
Also, he'll need to have an important doctor's appointment for a procedure and he won't even think about making the call to schedule it. I used to remind him about all these things but, frankly, I'm not his mother. I'm his wife. Please help.
— NOT HIS MOTHER
DEAR NOT HIS MOTHER: Being a loving spouse requires us to fill varying roles in the life partnership. Not only are we lovers, best friends and sometimes nurses, but we must sometimes act as "parents."
It's hard to believe someone who has a chronic condition that brings painful flare-ups would forget to take a medication that would avert them, which makes me wonder about your husband's mentation. Doctor visits can sometimes be uncomfortable, which may be why he hesitates to schedule them.
If you love him, please shoulder that responsibility as you would want him to do if the situation were reversed.