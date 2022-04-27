Woman ghosts best friend after finding out she flirted with husband

DEAR ABBY: Four years ago, I found out my husband of 28 years had a fling with a co-worker. Two weeks after it was exposed, the girl quit. I was devastated, but we reconciled.
During our reconciliation, I learned that five or six years before the affair, my best friend, "Molly," had made some moves on my husband on an overnight work trip. (She is known to be a little loose.) She was the manager of a seasonal store, and they had to go to another store about five hours away, which entailed staying overnight. He never again mentioned the affair.
I have ghosted Molly ever since. She was my best friend since childhood, and I felt it was the ultimate betrayal. As far as I'm concerned, she's out of my life. She has recently begun sending me requests on Facebook. I know in time she will call again. I don't want to talk to her, nor do I know what to say. Please help me.
— BURNED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR BURNED: Stop hiding. If Molly calls you, accept her call, tell her you know what she did with your husband on that trip, that you feel it was the ultimate betrayal and you do not want to hear from her again. Then end the call.