DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 32 years. My husband has been cheating on me for the past three of them. He's an international airline captain who has taken advantage of his "freedom." I recently learned that he paid $91,000 on an apartment. (He has an inheritance from his father that he has drawn from.)
My therapist suggests that he's a narcissistic personality with volatile ups and downs. My husband refuses to talk to me. He actually walks away from me when I bring up his girlfriend. He talks to her and texts her regularly. The monthly phone bills usually total over $400. I need help in trying to get him to talk to me before it ends.
-- Turning point in Massachusetts
DEAR TURNING POINT: Your international airline captain appears to have parachuted out of your marriage. Clearly he isn't interested in trying to save what's left of it. Because he is unwilling to talk to you about it, it's important you talk to someone who will. Consult a lawyer about what your options are as a wife of more than three decades. You have my sympathy, and I'm glad you sought help from a therapist.