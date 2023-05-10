Woman has to drop best friend because of her relationship with mentally unstable man

DEAR ABBY: I'm bipolar, and my best forever friend is in her third physically abusive relationship. After he moved in with her I told her I had to end the friendship because he also has mental health issues and carries a gun. I'm afraid for her safety.
Because I survived and left my own abuser, I take my safety seriously. Another friend says I should be there for her. I did tell her police officer granddaughter about the abuse. Should I stay or should I go?
— FRIENDSHIP CHALLENGE IN VIRGINIA
DEAR FRIENDSHIP CHALLENGE: Do not allow anyone to guilt you into putting yourself into a dangerous situation. Assure your friend that once this risky romance ends, if she's still in one piece, you will be there for her. You did the right thing by alerting your friend's granddaughter that her grandmother might be in danger. The woman may need counseling so she won't continue getting into abusive relationships.