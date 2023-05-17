<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman having an affair with a married man shocked when he cheats on her too

DEAR ABBY: I started having sex with a married co-worker. He cheated on me with other women. When I found out, I told him to tell me he was sorry because I didn't deserve it. He could have just left me alone. He won't apologize. What do I do? I'm really upset about it. He's married, living a single life.

— NOT THE ONLY ONE IN GEORGIA

DEAR NOT THE ONLY ONE: You knew this co-worker was married, and yet you helped him cheat. Why are you surprised that you are not the only other woman in his life? You are hardly the wronged woman; his wife is. If you want to improve your life, move on and find someone you can have an open and aboveboard relationship with.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

