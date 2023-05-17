Woman having an affair with a married man shocked when he cheats on her too

DEAR ABBY: I started having sex with a married co-worker. He cheated on me with other women. When I found out, I told him to tell me he was sorry because I didn't deserve it. He could have just left me alone. He won't apologize. What do I do? I'm really upset about it. He's married, living a single life.
— NOT THE ONLY ONE IN GEORGIA
DEAR NOT THE ONLY ONE: You knew this co-worker was married, and yet you helped him cheat. Why are you surprised that you are not the only other woman in his life? You are hardly the wronged woman; his wife is. If you want to improve your life, move on and find someone you can have an open and aboveboard relationship with.