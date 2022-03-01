Woman having trouble breaking up with her nice boyfriend

DEAR ABBY: I've been dating "Karl" a little over a year. Our relationship has been on and off because I haven't been happy with him. Every time we break up, Karl seems to have a way of pulling me right back in.
I'm divorced; he's legally separated. He works about 18 hours a day at two jobs, and I get to see him only one day a week. Karl's kids want nothing to do with me, or with him, for that matter. Now for the fourth time, and against my better judgment, I've given him another chance. Guess what? I am right back where we were before.
What's wrong with me? Karl is not a bad guy. He would bend over backward for me. The problem is I am not IN love with him. I feel like I'm stuck in a dead-end relationship. How do I break up with him? It's hard to talk to him about anything because he's always at work.
— SAME OLD, SAME OLD
DEAR SAME: End the relationship by telling Karl you are not in love with him, you plan to date others and you don't want to see him again. It shouldn't come as a shock, in light of the fact that you have broken things off several times before. If he wants to see you after that, refuse and stick to it. Because his feelings for you are not reciprocated, it is kinder than stringing him along.