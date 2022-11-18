Woman hurt when relationship with sister-in-law falters

DEAR ABBY: My sister-in-law and I used to be close, closer even than I was to my actual sister. Three years ago, we were on a trip and had an argument and didn't speak for more than a year. We have since made up, but our relationship isn't the same.
We are friends with a close group of women and have fun in a group, but anytime I invite her to do something, she will accept and then cancel at the last minute or tell me she can't go when I contact her asking what time we should meet. Her answers to my texts are cold and short.
I'm tired of being constantly hurt by the rejection. Should I just quit trying and accept that this is our new dynamic?
— TO TRY OR NOT TO TRY?
DEAR TRY OR NOT: Your sister-in-law is either extremely rude or still trying to punish you for that argument you had three years ago. It's time to step back and accept the new dynamic, because pushing for more isn't working.