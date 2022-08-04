Woman in long-distance relationship feels like she's being used for money

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a mostly online relationship with a man for years. He is a musician, and we met after one of his shows. We live a thousand miles apart and, since COVID shut the world down, we have seen each other only twice. We love each other very much and have developed our relationship via texting constantly. My problem is I'm not a wealthy woman, but I have been sending him more than $1,000 a month all this time so he can post his music on various websites. I'm not entirely comfortable with this. I have a strong aversion to being used, which is what it sometimes feels like. What do you think I should do?
— OUT OF TUNE IN DELAWARE
DEAR OUT OF TUNE: Listen to your intuition. Tell the musician you love him very much, but you will have to stop sending him money because you can no longer afford it. It happens to be the truth. How he behaves in the months that follow your announcement will show if he is on the level or if you have been used.