DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married 22 years. They have been a rough 22 years, and I'm no longer in love with him. I will not be looking for another husband should we get divorced.
We tried counseling as well as a Retrouvaille weekend, which was hard emotionally as we learned a new way of communicating. However, after the weekend, I would always initiate the skills we learned, but he would not.
He's retired. I'm still working, yet nothing is getting done around the house. I'm tired of feeling stressed. I don't like cleaning up after him and our daughters, and I'm thinking of moving out.
I feel overwhelmed and want to live by myself for a period of time, but something is stopping me from signing a lease. Our daughters are in college, and my door will be open to them anytime. Should I move out?
-- On the verge in Texas
DEAR ON THE VERGE: Perhaps. However, before you sign anything -- including divorce papers -- please consider discussing your feelings of stress and being overwhelmed with a licensed psychotherapist. Some time away from your stressors might be helpful for you, and a therapist may be able to help you determine how long a period that should be before making anything permanent.