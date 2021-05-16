DEAR ABBY: Every time we are in a restaurant, my cousin wants a bite of everything on everyone's plate. I don't know how to say no, but being a health care worker, I know it's not safe to do all that sharing. How can I say no? She's leaning over my plate with her mouth open! Thank you for any ideas.
-- Beach babe in Florida
DEAR BABE: You have a right to refuse. But if you can't muster the word "no," place a forkful of whatever your cousin is ogling on your butter plate and hand it to her. That way her dirty fork won't contaminate your food, and you won't have to spoon-feed her.