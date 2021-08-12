DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 13 years. He is a kind of optimist. After a night of arguing and distancing, the next day he acts as though nothing has happened. He texts me from work, "Hey Babe! Good morning. I love you." Our arguments are not screaming matches, but little spats that bother me a lot. Am I just a nagging wife?
— Fighting mad in New York
DEAR FIGHTING MAD: Not necessarily. Your husband may get past these fights faster and more completely than you do. However, if his way of dealing with unresolved issues is to pretend they don't exist, I can understand your frustration. If this happens often, a text the next morning isn't going to improve the situation. Your communication problem won't improve until you both agree to talk about this with a marriage and family therapist. If he is not willing to do that, you might find a few sessions for yourself helpful.