DEAR ABBY: Every year I have a garage sale. I have a good friend who without fail not only doesn't help but expects to place her stuff in the sale. I am then responsible for keeping track of her items and paying her at the end. Sometimes she has put big-ticket items, like a boat, in the sale and I have to call her whenever there's a lower offer. How do I tell her to have her own garage sale without causing hurt feelings?
— Unloading in Michigan
DEAR UNLOADING: Your friend has a lot of nerve. Tell her that unless she's willing to help you with the yard sale and keep track of her own items, she should hold one of her own. Alternatively, suggest you will take a percentage of the money her items bring in — to compensate you for your work, which is significant. Do not worry about hurting her feelings. She has a thick hide.