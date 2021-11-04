Woman is wasting her golden years

DEAR ABBY: I have a good friend who wants to help everyone. She has been in a relationship with a man for 25 years. She does not get along with his 40-something-year-old son, who lives with and mooches off his dad. He also has his 8-year-old old grandson living there. Because her boyfriend has always promised marriage, she hangs on.
The son is a drug addict and not supposed to be around the grandson, but everyone enables everyone. My friend finally moved out a few years ago, but she is back again. The boyfriend is now battling cancer and has her there to help the grandson with online learning and to take care of all three of them — cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, rides to doctors and cooking.
Her boyfriend is retired now and has a lot of money, and his house is paid off. She's 63 and thinks if he dies, she'll get a portion of his estate, but he won't put anything in writing. I keep telling her she's a fool and he won't change. Is she wasting the golden years of her life?
— INVOLVED FRIEND IN MINNESOTA
DEAR INVOLVED: Yup! The "boyfriend" has her exactly where he wants her — as a source of free labor and with no guarantee about her future. If it is security she's hoping for, I regretfully agree that she's wasting the golden years of her life.