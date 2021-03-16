DEAR ABBY: I've been "friends" with a woman for 25 years. For a time, we were best friends and did everything together, but we couldn't be more different. It caused many fights and disagreements over the years. She has deeply hurt and embarrassed me countless times. She ruined birthdays, damaged other relationships -- even ruined my bachelorette party. I don't know why I still bother with her. I think because of our deep roots, it's hard to let go.
At the moment, we haven't spoken in more than two months, and I know she's upset with me yet again. Should I reach out and mend the bond? Do I use this as a stepping stone to start moving on? I love her, but I know it really is a toxic relationship.
-- Off again in New Jersey
DEAR OFF AGAIN: Please reread the last sentence of your letter. Do not bother reaching out and trying to mend the breach in your relationship. You cannot fix what's wrong with this old friend, but you can move on. Her silence is giving you the opportunity. Take it!