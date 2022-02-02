Woman lives in fear of losing elderly parents

DEAR ABBY: I'm a married woman in my early 40s with two small children. I am blessed to enjoy a close relationship with my parents, both of whom are now in their mid-to-late 70s. My siblings and I all live within 15 minutes of them, and we spend a lot of time together for holidays, special occasions and general get-togethers.
Lately, I can't stop thinking about my parents dying. It will be awful once they are gone. It has reached a point where if one of them gets a cold, I'm terrified it will turn into something more serious. I'm also scared that something else traumatic might happen, and I dread receiving that phone call.
I don't know how to stop thinking like this. I know death is a part of life, but I don't want every day to be clouded by thoughts of something bad happening. Is there any way to have a healthier mindset?
— LOVING DAUGHTER IN TEXAS
DEAR DAUGHTER: There is more than one way to approach this. The first would be to turn off the news for a week and see if it lowers your level of anxiety, which may stem from the incessant drumbeat of reporting about COVID. If that doesn't help, then it might benefit you to talk with a licensed mental health practitioner for help to ease your anxiety by getting to the root of what is causing it. If your parents are in good health, they may be with you for many years to come. It would be a shame to waste that precious time because of fears about what will one day happen to us all.