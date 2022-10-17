Woman married to car enthusiast ready to call it quits

DEAR ABBY: I have been married more than 20 years to a very kind man, but the only thing he can talk about is cars and trucks. They are literally his only hobby. He spends most of his free time cleaning, polishing and talking about them. He prioritizes them way above me, and has for most of our married life.
I do think there is a bit of OCD going on here, but he refuses help. We have been to several counselors, but he denies the obsession and we get nowhere. I'm getting older and I'm not sure I can take much more of this. When we occasionally watch a movie, he spends it pointing out the vehicles and has no clue what the movie is about. Traveling was spent pointing out all the vehicles on the road, not the sights.
He retires soon and has zero other interests. I need more in my life, and I'm seriously thinking being alone would be better than listening to car and truck history until my dying day. Please help.
— MORE TO LIFE THAN THAT
DEAR MORE: I agree there is more to life than this. But try explaining that to a car "enthusiast." By now you should have realized that you can't change your husband. You can, however, develop more of your own interests and spend time with like-minded people. The same is true for travel if you join a group. It seems you could use a dose of outside input and intellectual stimulation. Go for it.