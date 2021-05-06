DEAR ABBY: My brother "Frank" passed away last month. He didn't have any underlying medical conditions, so it was a shock. My problem is, when I was 9 and he was 14, he used to molest me while my mother was working.
For years, I never told anyone, but when I was 40, I told my mom and big brother. Both of them believed me. For the past five years, I had been there for Frank and his daughter, but I was always waiting for an apology from him that never came. Now it's all I dwell on. How can I move past this and try to remember the good times?
-- Perplexed in California
DEAR PERPLEXED: Your religious adviser may be able to help you with that. However, if you are not religious, it may take some sessions with a licensed mental health professional. Your niece, Frank's daughter, should be asked if her father ever did anything that made her uncomfortable because, if he did, she may need professional help.