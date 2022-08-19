Woman no longer wants brother and wife to visit

DEAR ABBY: Every year, my brother and his wife have come to visit us. They stay for two weeks. The first words out of my sister-in-law after "hello" were, "I'm not doing a thing because I'm on vacation!" My response was, "We are all retired, so every day is a vacation."
Abby, she is rude, nags my brother and asks him if he has showered, changed his underwear, etc. She treats him like a child, and "reminds" everyone else how smart she is. When they visit, she expects everyone to wait on her because of the distance they've traveled. We feel three days is long enough. How do I tell them without hard feelings this is not an acceptable length of time to stay?
— NO SERVANT IN NORTH DAKOTA
DEAR NO SERVANT: May I be frank? With someone like your self-entitled sister-in-law, you should EXPECT hard feelings as you roll back the welcome mat. Tell your brother and his wife that while you love them, you are unable to accommodate them for longer than three days and, if they wish to stay in your city longer than that, they will need to arrange other accommodations. Then batten down the hatches, prepare for a storm and stick to your guns without arguing or explaining further.