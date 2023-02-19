Woman no longer wants to play taxi for friend

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who doesn't drive and constantly asks me to take her places. As a good friend, I do it. When I take her to an event, we agree on a time that we will leave, but she invariably stays behind to chat with other people 30 or 45 minutes past the time that we agreed on. In addition, she never offers anything for fuel. I think she's inconsiderate, and I'm thinking about telling her she will need to find her own rides. Am I wrong for this?
— OVER IT IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR OVER IT: No, you are not wrong, but the next time it happens, try this: Tell your good friend you will be leaving the event at a specific time and if she wants to stick around and chat, she should find another ride home. That way you won't be inconvenienced.