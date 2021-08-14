DEAR ABBY: I have been happily married to my husband for five years. When we married, money was tight, so we agreed to use temporary wedding rings and upgrade to our final official set later. Well, we finally did it, and my ring is what I always wanted. It is stunning.
The problem: When friends and family (and sometimes even strangers!) compliment me on my ring, it is often accompanied with, "Can I try it on?" or more forcibly, "Let me try that on!" I would never ask to try on something so precious to someone else, and I never want to see someone else wearing my wedding rings. Why do women do this and how can I politely tell them "N0 way"?
— Shocked in New York
DEAR SHOCKED: The women want to see it on their own hand and imagine for a moment that the ring is theirs. Feeling as you do, convey your message by smiling and replying, "I never remove my wedding rings other than to clean them."