Woman offended step-daughter won't allow kids to call her 'grandma'

DEAR ABBY: My husband's daughter has decided that her children should not call me "Grandma," because I'm not their biological grandmother. She says her mother is their grandma and not me, even though her father and I have been together since before the birth of her children.
Eight years later, she told them not to call me Grandma. I am so hurt about it I can no longer bring myself to go over to their house. Please tell me how I can deal with being so blatantly disrespected by my husband's daughter. I seem to be good only for birthday presents and Christmas gifts.
— SLIGHTED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR SLIGHTED: I subscribe to the philosophy that the more love there is in this world, the better. I would take it a step further and add that the more loving grandparents there are in a child's life, the better. Your stepdaughter's announcement to the children at this late date that you are not their grandmother seems spiteful and hurtful. That said, there's nothing positive to be gained by shunning the children if you love them. What they call you is less important than the relationship you have with them. If you continue staying away as you have been doing, you will only drive a deeper wedge between you.